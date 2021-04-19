57% of employees save passwords on a sticky note + 10 findings that make your hospital vulnerable

As healthcare data breaches boom, common workplace password practices can leave hospitals vulnerable to cyberattacks, a Keeper Security report finds.

Keeper Security surveyed more than 1,000 employees across the U.S. on their password-related behavior.

Eleven takeaways from the survey results:



1. Fifty-seven percent of survey respondents said they save their passwords on sticky notes.



2. There were 49 percent of respondents who save their passwords in plain-text documents.



3. Sixty-two percent said they share their passwords by text message and email.



4. More than half (55 percent) of respondents saved their passwords in their phones.



5. Fifty-one percent of respondents saved their passwords on their computers.



6. Forty-nine percent of passwords were reported to be saved on the cloud.



7. Nearly one-third (31 percent) used their child's name or birthdays in their passwords.



8. Thirty-four percent said they use their significant others' names or birthdates in their passwords.



9. Thirty-seven percent of their passwords used their employer's name.



10. Forty-four percent said they reuse passwords between work and personal accounts.



11. Companies have poor password practices too. Forty-seven percent of respondents said their employer let new employees keep old credentials.

