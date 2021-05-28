$50B governmentwide health IT contract released for CIOs, cybersecurity + more

The federal government released a $50 billion governmentwide acquisition contract opportunity geared towards cybersecurity and health IT tools this week, NextGov reported May 27. Three details: The contract will focus onIT services for biomedical research, health sciences and healthcare; CIO support; digital media; outsourcing; IT operations and maintenance; integration services; cybersecurity; digital government and cloud services; enterprise resource planning; and software development.



The contract will have a $50 billion limit to start, a five-year base period and one five-year optional add-on, NextGov reported.



The program was delayed several months while it awaited approval by federal officials who had been attending to pandemic-related issues, according to program managers at the National Institutes of Health, the article stated

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.