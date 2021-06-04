47,000 BCBS Kansas City members exposed through vendor breach

BlueCross BlueShield of Kansas City began notifying 47,034 members that their data was exposed in a cyberattack on its cloud vendor, LogicGate, according to a May 26 data breach notification letter. Four details: On March 27, LogicGate began notifying its customers of unauthorized access to LogicGate's backup files. LogicGate terminated access and launched a forensic review to determine the extent of the breach. On April 7, LogicGate notified BCBS Kansas City that some of its data may have been accessed on Feb. 23.



The investigation uncovered that the protected health information of 47,034 members was breached during the cyberattack. The breached information includes names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and related medical information.



LogicGate and BCBS Kansas City are working together to improve the protection of member information. LogicGate is implementing changes to increase the security of data in its software programs and hired a third-party auditor to verify increased security measures.



BCBS Kansas City is offering identity protection services through privacy platform IDX, which includes 24 months of credit monitoring and a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy. The deadline to enroll in services is Aug. 26.

