4 tips for stronger password protection

Strong passwords are one of the first lines of defense against hackers and keeping your accounts safe.

Tools such as password managers, which remember your passwords and can generate new secure ones for your accounts, are an important step in promoting good cyber hygiene, according to a March 12 Wall Street Journal report.

Here are four tips for strong password protection, according to the report.

1. Use two-factor authentication, wherever possible. Increasing security beyond passwords alone makes it harder for hackers to access your account; two-factor authentication requires an additional code or validation sent to another device before logging into an account.

2. Make long passwords or phrases. Longer passwords are harder to decrypt, so opt for phrases instead. For example, the phrase "Raccoon Doorknob Spacecraft" would take hundreds of years to crack, while a 12-character string with uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers can take an attacker about three years to break into.

3. Don't reuse passwords. Once a hacker discovers your password, they will try it in other places, too.

4. Have a master password and device to authenticate your password manager login. Write your master password down on a piece of paper and save it with the rest of your important documents so you never lose it.

