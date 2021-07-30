4.5 million affected by data breaches in July: 10 hospitals hit

Listen
In July, 4,584,411 patients and employees across 39 healthcare organizations were hit by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the 10 hospitals and health systems that reported data breaches to HHS during July, ranked by number of patients affected:
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downer's Grove, Ill.): 68,707
- McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.): 64,600
- Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 28, 628
- Wayne County Hospital (Corydon, Iowa): 2,016
- Adena Fayette Medical Center (Washington Court House, Ohio): 1,389
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City): 1,038
- CentraCare Health System (St. Cloud, Minn.): 842
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Flower Mound: 781
- St. Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.): 585
- West Holt Memorial Hospital (Atkinson, Neb.): 541