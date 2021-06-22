334,000 Ohio Medicaid providers' data breached in vendor hack: 4 details

Listen
An Ohio state contractor said June 21 that Ohio Medicaid providers' data has been exposed in a data breach on a vendor's app, according to a June 22 report by Dayton Daily News.
Four details:
- Maximus, a firm that provides business services to government health departments, experienced a data breach that affected 334,690 providers, according to data breach details provided to the Maine attorney general. There was no patient data exposed in the hacking incident.
- Data that Maximus stored containing providers' credentialing and licensing data was accessed by a third party between May 17 and May 19. The breach was discovered May 19, and the vendor isolated the server.
- Maximus mailed letters to affected providers June 18. Providers' breached data includes Social Security numbers, names, birthdates and Drug Enforcement Administration registration numbers.
- Maximus is among the largest vendors of government health data services globally, the Daily News said. Yet the notification letters provided to Maine's attorney general said the breach was limited to Ohio's Department of Medicaid and managed care providers.