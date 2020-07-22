2 Chinese men indicted, accused of hacking to steal COVID-19 research: 5 details

Two men from China have been charged with hacking into computer systems of hundreds of companies, governments and nongovernmental organizations in an attempt to steal COVID-19 research, according to the U.S. Justice Department.



Five things to know:



1. The alleged two hackers, LI Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, worked for the Guangdong State Security Department in China and targeted high-tech manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceutical and engineering industries in a 10-year effort, according to the indictment.



2. The hackers most recently were investigating computer network vulnerabilities in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, testing technology and treatments, the indictment states.



3. The hackers are operating from China and accessed victims' networks through publicly known software vulnerabilities in web server software, web application development suites and software collaboration programs before users could install patches, according to the indictment.



4. After gaining access to the victims' networks, the hackers installed malicious web shell programs and credential-stealing software so they could make commands on the computer system remotely, according to the charges against them. They packaged the victim data in encrypted Roshal Archive Compressed files and changed the file and document names and extensions as well as system timestamps to conceal their activity, the indictment alleges. They also stored their programs in innocuous locations, such as the computer's recycle bins, according to the indictment.



5. The hackers are charged with 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, theft of trade secrets, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Information security startups attract investments amid spike in cyberattacks

Microsoft's most critical vulnerabilities in the past 6 months

California health plan email hack exposed info of nearly 36,000 members





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.