10 hacking groups actively targeting healthcare: Report

There have been 121 ransomware attacks against the U.S. healthcare industry in the last six months, with 10 hacking groups emerging as the most active within the industry, according to a July 11 report from Atlanta-based software company Cyble.

Between Jan. 1 and June 30, Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs monitored cybercrime forums and identified 10 incidents where access credentials in the healthcare sector were compromised and offered for sale on underground marketplaces.

Through this research, Cyble found that the most prolific hacking groups targeting healthcare were Inc Ransom, LOCKBIT, BianLian, Medusa, 8Base, ALPHV, Qilin, Ransomhub, Rhysida, and ThreeAM. According to the report, these groups targeted various healthcare organizations.