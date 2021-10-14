Fitbit names UCHealth, Scripps & more winners of health equity research initiative 

Fitbit is awarding six organizations, including UCHealth and Scripps Research, more than $300,000 for various research projects focused on improving health equity, the company said Oct. 13.

The awards are part of Fitbit's health equity research initiative, which the company launched in April to support researchers working on projects addressing health disparities in underserved patient populations.

The wearable device company will grant the six recipients $300,000 as well as access to Fitbit devices and services that collect activity, sleep and heart rate data. Here are the six award recipients and their respective projects.