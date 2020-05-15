Banner Health launches virtual waiting rooms: 4 things to know

Phoenix-based Banner Health launched virtual waiting rooms in its 300 clinics May 14, expanding its use of telehealth technology amid the pandemic.

Here are 4 things to know about Banner Health's virtual waiting rooms:

Patients can access the rooms through a mobile device or computer.



The rooms will be available for both virtual and in-person visits with physicians and specialists.



The rooms use chatbots that interact with Banner patients through automated conversational messaging to help fill out intake forms.



The chatbots can also enable remote check-in and offer patient education.

More articles on health IT:

Reddit trends, AI could be powerful public health combo, researchers say

Ohio hospital inadvertently posts spreadsheet with 3,683 patients' information on website

Congress aims to protect healthcare data in digital contact tracing efforts with proposed legislation: 4 things to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.