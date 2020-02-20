90% of hospitals lagging behind healthcare disruptors in consumer experience: report

Compared to new and disruptive competitors such as digital health apps, insurance startups and retail health hubs, traditional health systems are underperforming in terms of consumer-facing digital experience, a new report finds.

The Healthcare Consumer Digital Experience Analysis, from Centric Digital and Navigant, evaluated the digital presences of more than 1,400 hospitals and health systems. As a result, about nine out of 10 were found to be severely lagging behind "healthcare disruptors."

Here are the top three ways in which the average hospital or health system is trailing behind disruptors such as Oscar, CVS Health, Zocdoc and One Medical, according to the report.

1. Findability: The organizations included in the analysis scored lowest in this category due to a lack of engagement with digital best practices to improve search engine rankings and increase online traffic.

2. Content quality: The average healthcare provider also lacks the "mindful planning" of online content that has boosted the consumer experiences for many of their newer, nontraditional competitors in the healthcare industry.

3. Navigation usability: The analysis also found that the majority of hospital and health system websites were difficult to navigate, rather than enabling visitors to easily and intuitively access digital tools and content.

