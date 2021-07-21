University of Kansas Health System employees will receive $1,250 'thank you' bonuses

Kansas City, Kan.-based University of Kansas Health System is giving employees bonuses of $1,250 for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees will receive a "special thank you gift" that "recognizes outstanding contributions during the pandemic and results achieved during the fiscal year that ended in June," Jill Chadwick, a health system spokesperson, told Becker's July 21.

The one-time bonuses exclude executive leaders and physicians. Full-time staff who have worked at the health system since before January will receive $1,250. Employees who joined the organization later in the fiscal year and those who do not work full time will receive varying amounts.

"We are so grateful for our employees. Our performance over the last fiscal year was remarkable. Inpatient satisfaction and mortality ranked among the top 10 percent of our peers across the country, our staff turnover was far below the national average, and our patient volumes rose significantly," Tammy Peterman, president of the Kansas City division at the University of Kansas Health System, said in a prepared statement. "All of this occurred during one of the most challenging times in our history."



Bob Page, president and CEO of the health system, said: "In short, our formula was tested and proven in this extraordinary year. That formula is putting patient satisfaction and quality first by hiring and retaining the right people and supporting them with the resources they need. We are proud of and inspired by our employees and grateful for everything they do for our patients and one another."

University of Kansas Health System employs 14,000 workers in Kansas City, Kan.