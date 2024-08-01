Travel nurse pay by state

Average weekly travel nurse pay in the U.S. in July was $2,274.61, down 1.01% from the previous month and down 5.32% from July 2023, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian, a healthcare career marketplace.

Here is the average weekly travel nurse pay for each state for July, alongside the percentage difference between July and June.

Note: States are listed in descending order based on their average weekly travel nurse pay in July.

California

July: $2,896.02

Month-over-month decrease: 2.96%

Alaska

July: $2,821.05

Month-over-month decrease: 3.03%

Delaware

July: $2,620.94

Month-over-month decrease: 0.84%

New Jersey

July: $2,570.88

Month-over-month decrease: 1.04%

Minnesota

July: $2,494.47

Month-over-month decrease: 2.44%

Massachusetts

July: $2,507.13

Month-over-month decrease: 1.23%

New York

July: $2,486.88

Month-over-month decrease: 0.79%

Maine

July: $2,461.89

Month-over-month decrease: 0.79%

Nevada

July: $2,456.39

Month-over-month decrease: 1.10%

Rhode Island

July: $2,430.37

Month-over-month decrease: 0.47%

Oregon

July: $2,414.38

Month-over-month decrease: 0.64%

Wisconsin

July: $2,379.00

Month-over-month decrease: 0.68%

Connecticut

July: $2,368.97

Month-over-month decrease: 0.04%

Washington

July: $2,354.60

Month-over-month decrease: 3.39%

Pennsylvania

July: $2,350.39

Month-over-month decrease: 0.50%

North Dakota

July: $2,349.92

Month-over-month decrease: 0.02%

Wyoming

July: $2,332.20

Month-over-month decrease: 1.53%

New Hampshire

July: $2,325.87

Month-over-month decrease: 1.64%

Illinois

July: $2,312.40

Month-over-month decrease: 1.26%

South Dakota

July: $2,304.08

Month-over-month decrease: 1.96%

Nebraska

July: $2,301.57

Month-over-month decrease: 0.63%

Hawaii

July: $2,300.22

Month-over-month decrease: 1.55%

Arizona

July: $2,287.69

Month-over-month decrease: 1.09%

West Virginia

July: $2,268.49

Month-over-month decrease: 1.60%

Vermont

July: $2,264.99

Month-over-month decrease: 1.88%

Montana

July: $2,261.78

Month-over-month decrease: 3.07%

Utah

July: $2,244.60

Month-over-month decrease: 2.68%

Ohio

July: $2,244.31

Month-over-month decrease: 0.86%

Virginia

July: $2,240.72

Month-over-month decrease: 0.21%

Colorado

July: $2,238.14

Month-over-month increase: 0.14%

Kentucky

July: $2,226.72

Month-over-month decrease: 0.71%

Iowa

July: $2,211.55

Month-over-month decrease: 1.98%

Idaho

July: $2,205.46

Month-over-month decrease: 0.77%

Missouri

July: $2,188.63

Month-over-month increase: 0.02%

Florida

July: $2,186.18

Month-over-month decrease: 0.13%

Indiana

July: $2,178.20

Month-over-month decrease: 0.76%

Maryland

July: $2,174.33

Month-over-month decrease: 2.20%

Kansas

July: $2,152.93

Month-over-month increase: 2.04%

New Mexico

July: $2,144.22

Month-over-month decrease: 0.14%

Michigan

July: $2,125.78

Month-over-month decrease: 1.34%

Oklahoma

July: $2,114.21

Month-over-month decrease: 0.20%

North Carolina

July: $2,075.69

Month-over-month decrease: 1.46%

Louisiana

July: $2,068.25

Month-over-month increase: 1.53%

Georgia

July: $2,059.31

Month-over-month decrease: 2.08%

South Carolina

July: $2,043.35

Month-over-month decrease: 1.06%

Texas

July: $2,029.89

Month-over-month decrease: 1.00%

Tennessee

July: $1,952.68

Month-over-month decrease: 0.82%

Alabama

July: $1,929.33

Month-over-month increase: 1.77%

Arkansas

July: $1,904.55

Month-over-month increase: 0.88%

Mississippi

July: $1,868.77

Month-over-month increase: 0.62%