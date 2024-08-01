Travel nurse pay by state

Average weekly travel nurse pay in the U.S. in July was $2,274.61, down 1.01% from the previous month and down 5.32% from July 2023, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian, a healthcare career marketplace.
Here is the average weekly travel nurse pay for each state for July, alongside the percentage difference between July and June.
Note: States are listed in descending order based on their average weekly travel nurse pay in July.
California
July: $2,896.02
Month-over-month decrease: 2.96%
Alaska
July: $2,821.05
Month-over-month decrease: 3.03%
Delaware
July: $2,620.94
Month-over-month decrease: 0.84%
New Jersey
July: $2,570.88
Month-over-month decrease: 1.04%
Minnesota
July: $2,494.47
Month-over-month decrease: 2.44%
Massachusetts
July: $2,507.13
Month-over-month decrease: 1.23%
New York
July: $2,486.88
Month-over-month decrease: 0.79%
Maine
July: $2,461.89
Month-over-month decrease: 0.79%
Nevada
July: $2,456.39
Month-over-month decrease: 1.10%
Rhode Island
July: $2,430.37
Month-over-month decrease: 0.47%
Oregon
July: $2,414.38
Month-over-month decrease: 0.64%
Wisconsin
July: $2,379.00
Month-over-month decrease: 0.68%
Connecticut
July: $2,368.97
Month-over-month decrease: 0.04%
Washington
July: $2,354.60
Month-over-month decrease: 3.39%
Pennsylvania
July: $2,350.39
Month-over-month decrease: 0.50%
North Dakota
July: $2,349.92
Month-over-month decrease: 0.02%
Wyoming
July: $2,332.20
Month-over-month decrease: 1.53%
New Hampshire
July: $2,325.87
Month-over-month decrease: 1.64%
Illinois
July: $2,312.40
Month-over-month decrease: 1.26%
South Dakota
July: $2,304.08
Month-over-month decrease: 1.96%
Nebraska
July: $2,301.57
Month-over-month decrease: 0.63%
Hawaii
July: $2,300.22
Month-over-month decrease: 1.55%
Arizona
July: $2,287.69
Month-over-month decrease: 1.09%
West Virginia
July: $2,268.49
Month-over-month decrease: 1.60%
Vermont
July: $2,264.99
Month-over-month decrease: 1.88%
Montana
July: $2,261.78
Month-over-month decrease: 3.07%
Utah
July: $2,244.60
Month-over-month decrease: 2.68%
Ohio
July: $2,244.31
Month-over-month decrease: 0.86%
Virginia
July: $2,240.72
Month-over-month decrease: 0.21%
Colorado
July: $2,238.14
Month-over-month increase: 0.14%
Kentucky
July: $2,226.72
Month-over-month decrease: 0.71%
Iowa
July: $2,211.55
Month-over-month decrease: 1.98%
Idaho
July: $2,205.46
Month-over-month decrease: 0.77%
Missouri
July: $2,188.63
Month-over-month increase: 0.02%
Florida
July: $2,186.18
Month-over-month decrease: 0.13%
Indiana
July: $2,178.20
Month-over-month decrease: 0.76%
Maryland
July: $2,174.33
Month-over-month decrease: 2.20%
Kansas
July: $2,152.93
Month-over-month increase: 2.04%
New Mexico
July: $2,144.22
Month-over-month decrease: 0.14%
Michigan
July: $2,125.78
Month-over-month decrease: 1.34%
Oklahoma
July: $2,114.21
Month-over-month decrease: 0.20%
North Carolina
July: $2,075.69
Month-over-month decrease: 1.46%
Louisiana
July: $2,068.25
Month-over-month increase: 1.53%
Georgia
July: $2,059.31
Month-over-month decrease: 2.08%
South Carolina
July: $2,043.35
Month-over-month decrease: 1.06%
Texas
July: $2,029.89
Month-over-month decrease: 1.00%
Tennessee
July: $1,952.68
Month-over-month decrease: 0.82%
Alabama
July: $1,929.33
Month-over-month increase: 1.77%
Arkansas
July: $1,904.55
Month-over-month increase: 0.88%
Mississippi
July: $1,868.77
Month-over-month increase: 0.62%