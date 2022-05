Top-paying metro areas for 4 healthcare careers

The metropolitan areas where healthcare workers in multiple careers earn the highest annual mean wage are concentrated in California, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the five top-paying metropolitan areas for four healthcare careers, based on May 2021 data released by the bureau March 31, the most recent figures available. Areas are ranked by annual mean wage.

Registered nurses

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $155,230

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $151,640

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $146,360

Santa Rosa, Calif: $141,440

Napa, Calif.: $139,680

Nurse practitioners

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $197,870

Napa, Calif.: $184,700

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $180,380

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $177,160

Yuba City, Calif.: $159,260

Physician assistants

Portsmouth, NH-ME: $167,240

Panama City, Fla.: $165,000

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $164,150

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $163,720

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $162,030

Pharmacists

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $168,640

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $163,840

Santa Rosa, Calif.: $158,420

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $156,850

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif.: $152,770