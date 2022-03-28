Tenet CEO's compensation jumps to $21M

Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, saw his total compensation more than double in 2021, according to a proxy statement filed by the Dallas-based company March 25.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Sutaria's base salary was $1.15 million in 2021, up from $1 million in 2020, when he served as COO of Tenet. He assumed the CEO role in September 2021.

2. Dr. Sutaria's compensation totaled $21.14 million in 2021, up from $8.58 million a year earlier. Total compensation includes salary, bonus, stock and option awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation and all other compensation.

3. Ronald Rittenmeyer, who served as CEO and executive chair of Tenet before leaving the CEO role last year, made a base salary of $1.5 million in 2021, up from $1.44 million in 2020.

4. Mr. Rittenmeyer's total compensation was $18.67 million in 2021, up from $16.68 million a year earlier, according to the proxy statement.

5. Tenet Executive Vice President and CFO Dan Cancelmi received a base salary of $686,575 in 2021 and total compensation of $9.4 million. In 2020, Mr. Cancelmi's base salary was $641,385, and his total compensation was $7.22 million.