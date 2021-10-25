Tech firm provides all hospitals with competitive nurse pay data

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based Hallmark Health Care Solutions is providing hospitals with real-time reports of hourly nurse rates and other healthcare rates, according to an Oct. 21 news release obtained by Becker's.

The pandemic, a national nursing shortage, COVID-19 vaccination mandates and rising turnover rates have collided to create nearly unprecedented vacancy rates. Hospitals are relying more on contract labor and face constantly changing pay rates. HHCS provides data to help health systems better manage contingent labor spending by comparing their rates to agency rates in their state. Data also includes benchmark rates for more than 300 clinical and nonclinical roles.

"Most hospitals are getting hit with exorbitant premium and agency rates, and really should have a resource that provides them with benchmark data," said William Reau, RN, principal and COO at HHCS. "To answer this need, we've decided to publish competitive rate data and make it available to any and all healthcare organizations so that they can make the most informed staffing decision possible."

Upon request, organizations can receive reports containing real-time rate data, including high and low bill rates for specific positions within a selected state or multiple states.

Hallmark Health Care Solutions is a healthcare technology firm with software solutions used by more than 50,000 healthcare professionals across all 50 states. HHCS' workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution.