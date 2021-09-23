Staff at New York hospitals to receive overtime pay increase

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved an increase in overtime pay for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, techs, medical assistants, aides, clerks, cleaners and other patient-facing staff at several State University of New York hospitals.

The pilot program will provide these workers with up to 2½ times overtime, up from the normal 1½ times pay, according to the governor's office. Staff at New York City-based SUNY Downstate Health & Sciences, Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital and Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital are eligible to participate.

"New York state's healthcare heroes have worked tirelessly and put their lives on the line throughout this terrible pandemic, and they should be compensated properly for their efforts," Ms. Hochul said in a news release. "This vital agreement will increase overtime pay for our overworked healthcare professionals at SUNY hospitals and help to recognize them for their public service. We owe healthcare professionals and hospital employees that have kept the doors open an enormous debt of gratitude for their work during this pandemic, and this will move New York a small step in the right direction on compensation."

The governor's office said the increased overtime will be funded through the hospitals' operating revenue and is retroactive to Sept. 16.

The pilot program will run through the end of the year.