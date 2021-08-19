Physician pay increases, decreases in 11 specialties

Median physician compensation in medical groups climbed 0.12 percent overall in 2020, down from the 3.79 percent increase seen the year prior, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association.

Additionally, median work relative value unit production, a measure of provider productivity, decreased by 10.17 percent in 2020, compared to a 0.56 percent increase in 2019, the survey found. The median physician compensation per work relative value unit production ratio increased to 10.82 percent in 2020, compared to the 2.14 percent increase observed in 2019.

The survey is based on 2020 data from 398 medical groups, representing more than 190,000 providers from 168 physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other specialties. Compensation includes base salary, plus variable compensation and voluntary compensation reductions. It excludes retirement benefits, pension, SERP or tax-deferred profit-sharing plans.

Here are the 2019-20 percentage changes for median physician compensation in 11 specialties spotlighted in the survey:

1. Family medicine: 1.27 percent increase

2. Internal medicine: 0.05 percent decrease

3. Pediatrics: 0.81 percent decrease

4. Cardiology (general): 2.63 percent decrease

5. Gastroenterology: 0.074 percent decrease

6. Hematology and medical oncology: 1.39 percent decrease

7. Neurology: 1.25 percent increase

8. OB-GYN (general): 0.66 percent decrease

9. Emergency medicine: 0.58 percent increase

10. General surgery: 2.69 percent decrease

11. Orthopedic surgery: 0.89 percent decrease

Learn more about the survey here.