Nurse practitioner median annual wage across states

Median annual wages for nurse practitioners vary across states, with the national median estimated at $121,610, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Here are the median annual wages for nurse practitioners in 49 states and Washington, D.C., listed in descending order of pay.
Note: The list does not include New York, as sufficient data was not available.
1. California: $157,160
2. New Jersey: $136,480
3. Hawaii: $135,760
4. Washington: $134,200
5. Massachusetts: $133,030
6. Oregon: $132,230
7. Connecticut: $130,090
8. Nevada: $130,050
9. Alaska: $128,870
10. Minnesota: $128,020
11. Montana: $127,350
12. New Hampshire: $125,450
13. District of Columbia: $125,370
14. New Mexico: $125,190
15. Illinois: $124,840
16. Iowa: $123,460
17. Delaware: $122,530
18. Rhode Island: $121,310
19. Texas: $121,270
20. Oklahoma: $121,010
21. Wisconsin: $120,700
22. Arizona: $120,480
23. Indiana: $119,160
24. Colorado: $118,590
25. Maryland: $117,540
26. Pennsylvania: $116,980
27. Idaho: $116,710
28. Vermont: $115,940
29. Nebraska: $115,920
30. Louisiana: $115,620
31. Ohio: $113,040
32. Wyoming: $112,770
33. Utah: $112,490
34. Maine: $112,210
35. Georgia: $112,090
36. North Carolina: $111,140
37. Virginia: $110,860
38. Michigan: $109,250
39. Mississippi: $108,920
40. Kansas: $108,350
41. South Dakota: $108,250
42. North Dakota: $107,680
43. Florida: $107,600
44. Missouri: $106,640
45. Kentucky: $104,630
46. West Virginia: $104,290
47. South Carolina: $103,950
48. Tennessee: $103,080
49. Arkansas: $102,880
50. Alabama: $101,150