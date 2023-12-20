Nurse practitioner median annual wage across states

Median annual wages for nurse practitioners vary across states, with the national median estimated at $121,610, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Here are the median annual wages for nurse practitioners in 49 states and Washington, D.C., listed in descending order of pay.

Note: The list does not include New York, as sufficient data was not available.

1. California: $157,160

2. New Jersey: $136,480

3. Hawaii: $135,760

4. Washington: $134,200

5. Massachusetts: $133,030

6. Oregon: $132,230

7. Connecticut: $130,090

8. Nevada: $130,050

9. Alaska: $128,870

10. Minnesota: $128,020

11. Montana: $127,350

12. New Hampshire: $125,450

13. District of Columbia: $125,370

14. New Mexico: $125,190

15. Illinois: $124,840

16. Iowa: $123,460

17. Delaware: $122,530

18. Rhode Island: $121,310

19. Texas: $121,270

20. Oklahoma: $121,010

21. Wisconsin: $120,700

22. Arizona: $120,480

23. Indiana: $119,160

24. Colorado: $118,590

25. Maryland: $117,540

26. Pennsylvania: $116,980

27. Idaho: $116,710

28. Vermont: $115,940

29. Nebraska: $115,920

30. Louisiana: $115,620

31. Ohio: $113,040

32. Wyoming: $112,770

33. Utah: $112,490

34. Maine: $112,210

35. Georgia: $112,090

36. North Carolina: $111,140

37. Virginia: $110,860

38. Michigan: $109,250

39. Mississippi: $108,920

40. Kansas: $108,350

41. South Dakota: $108,250

42. North Dakota: $107,680

43. Florida: $107,600

44. Missouri: $106,640

45. Kentucky: $104,630

46. West Virginia: $104,290

47. South Carolina: $103,950

48. Tennessee: $103,080

49. Arkansas: $102,880

50. Alabama: $101,150