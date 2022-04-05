Nurse practitioner average annual wage in 50 states

- Small
Nurse practitioners in the U.S. make an average of $118,040 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nurse practitioners earn the highest average salary in California at $151,830. New Jersey is second at $137,010, followed by New York at $133,940.
Below are the average mean annual wages for nurse practitioners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $102,410
Alaska: $113,820
Arizona: $119,910
Arkansas: $107,080
California: $151,830
Colorado: $112,580
Connecticut: $120,450
Delaware: $116,230
Florida: $104,830
Georgia: $109,560
Hawaii: $127,490
Idaho: $105,290
Illinois: $120,470
Indiana: $113,490
Iowa: $121,370
Kansas: $108,710
Kentucky: $106,080
Louisiana: $112,650
Maine: $116,370
Maryland: $115,700
Massachusetts: $129,540
Michigan: $108,770
Minnesota: $127,010
Mississippi: $111,750
Missouri: $103,490
Montana: $115,710
Nebraska: $112,670
Nevada: $123,680
New Hampshire: $120,730
New Jersey: $137,010
New Mexico: $118,480
New York: $133,940
North Carolina: $112,730
North Dakota: $112,720
Ohio: $112,490
Oklahoma: $116,650
Oregon: $128,190
Pennsylvania: $117,260
Rhode Island: $126,760
South Carolina: $102,850
South Dakota: $112,320
Tennessee: $95,120
Texas: $117,890
Utah: $112,920
Vermont: $112,540
Virginia: $112,320
Washington: $130,840
Washington, D.C.: $125,290
West Virginia: $104,750
Wisconsin: $116,990
Wyoming: $114,530