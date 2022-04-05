Nurse practitioner average annual wage in 50 states

Nurse practitioners in the U.S. make an average of $118,040 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nurse practitioners earn the highest average salary in California at $151,830. New Jersey is second at $137,010, followed by New York at $133,940.

Below are the average mean annual wages for nurse practitioners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $102,410

Alaska: $113,820

Arizona: $119,910

Arkansas: $107,080

California: $151,830

Colorado: $112,580

Connecticut: $120,450

Delaware: $116,230

Florida: $104,830

Georgia: $109,560

Hawaii: $127,490

Idaho: $105,290

Illinois: $120,470

Indiana: $113,490

Iowa: $121,370

Kansas: $108,710

Kentucky: $106,080

Louisiana: $112,650

Maine: $116,370

Maryland: $115,700

Massachusetts: $129,540

Michigan: $108,770

Minnesota: $127,010

Mississippi: $111,750

Missouri: $103,490

Montana: $115,710

Nebraska: $112,670

Nevada: $123,680

New Hampshire: $120,730

New Jersey: $137,010

New Mexico: $118,480

New York: $133,940

North Carolina: $112,730

North Dakota: $112,720

Ohio: $112,490

Oklahoma: $116,650

Oregon: $128,190

Pennsylvania: $117,260

Rhode Island: $126,760

South Carolina: $102,850

South Dakota: $112,320

Tennessee: $95,120

Texas: $117,890

Utah: $112,920

Vermont: $112,540

Virginia: $112,320

Washington: $130,840

Washington, D.C.: $125,290

West Virginia: $104,750

Wisconsin: $116,990

Wyoming: $114,530