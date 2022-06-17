Network and computer systems administrator pay by state

Network and computer systems administrators, who are responsible for the day-to-day operations of computer networks, make an average of $80,600 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The IT professionals earn the highest average salary in New Jersey at $108,860. Maryland is second at $106,480, followed by California at $105,770.

Below are the mean annual wages for network and computer systems administrators in 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $79,260

Alaska: $87,240

Arizona: $87,900

Arkansas: $72,510

California: $105,770

Colorado: $93,550

Connecticut: $98,740

Delaware: $83,520

Florida: $81,840

Georgia: $90,450

Hawaii: $89,640

Idaho: $76,600

Illinois: $91,930

Indiana: $80,350

Iowa: $84,060

Kansas: $80,920

Kentucky: $72,380

Louisiana: $74,400

Maine: $79,160

Maryland: $106,480

Massachusetts: $102,990

Michigan: $82,180

Minnesota: $90,340

Mississippi: $71,730

Missouri: $85,760

Montana: $81,370

Nebraska: $85,280

Nevada: $91,380

New Hampshire: $91,710

New Jersey: $108,860

New Mexico: $82,650

New York: $102,480

North Carolina: $87,000

North Dakota: $82,720

Ohio: $86,910

Oklahoma: $77,810

Oregon: $93,180

Pennsylvania: $74,570

Rhode Island: $93,220

South Carolina: $83,810

South Dakota: $68,900

Tennessee: $79,370

Texas: $89,630

Utah: $89,720

Vermont: $77,120

Virginia: $98,810

Washington: $96,490

Washington, D.C.: $104,490

West Virginia: $71,530

Wisconsin: $80,280

Wyoming: $73,790