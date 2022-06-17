Network and computer systems administrator pay by state

Network and computer systems administrators, who are responsible for the day-to-day operations of computer networks, make an average of $80,600 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The IT professionals earn the highest average salary in New Jersey at $108,860. Maryland is second at $106,480, followed by California at $105,770.
Below are the mean annual wages for network and computer systems administrators in 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $79,260
Alaska: $87,240
Arizona: $87,900
Arkansas: $72,510
California: $105,770
Colorado: $93,550
Connecticut: $98,740
Delaware: $83,520
Florida: $81,840
Georgia: $90,450
Hawaii: $89,640
Idaho: $76,600
Illinois: $91,930
Indiana: $80,350
Iowa: $84,060
Kansas: $80,920
Kentucky: $72,380
Louisiana: $74,400
Maine: $79,160
Maryland: $106,480
Massachusetts: $102,990
Michigan: $82,180
Minnesota: $90,340
Mississippi: $71,730
Missouri: $85,760
Montana: $81,370
Nebraska: $85,280
Nevada: $91,380
New Hampshire: $91,710
New Jersey: $108,860
New Mexico: $82,650
New York: $102,480
North Carolina: $87,000
North Dakota: $82,720
Ohio: $86,910
Oklahoma: $77,810
Oregon: $93,180
Pennsylvania: $74,570
Rhode Island: $93,220
South Carolina: $83,810
South Dakota: $68,900
Tennessee: $79,370
Texas: $89,630
Utah: $89,720
Vermont: $77,120
Virginia: $98,810
Washington: $96,490
Washington, D.C.: $104,490
West Virginia: $71,530
Wisconsin: $80,280
Wyoming: $73,790