Navicent Health ups minimum wage to $10

Navicent Health in Macon, Ga., plans to invest $1.2 million to raise its minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour.

The wage increase will affect hundreds of hourly employees, the health system said. The increase took effect Sept. 6, and workers will see it reflected in their paychecks on Sept. 25.

"At Navicent Health, we base our decisions on three categories — strategy, operations and people. Of these, our people are the most important. The decision to increase our internal minimum wage moves hundreds of teammates paid by the hour to a living wage. We're thrilled to make this investment in our people, particularly during a time when so many individuals and organizations are struggling," said Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, president and CEO of Navicent Health, in a news release.

Read Navicent Health's full statement here.

