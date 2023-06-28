Medical group pay changes, by specialty

Primary care compensation climbed 6.1 percent from 2021 to 2022, compared to 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent increases for medical and surgical specialties, respectively, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association.
The survey is based on data from 446 medical groups, representing more than 193,000 providers from 194 physician, advanced practice clinician and other provider specialties. Compensation includes base salary plus variable compensation and voluntary compensation reductions. It excludes retirement benefits, pension, supplemental executive retirement plans or tax-deferred profit-sharing plans.
The following specialties saw median compensation increase from 2021 to 2022:
Internal medicine: 6.4 percent
Family medicine: 6.1 percent
Pediatrics and adolescent — general: 5 percent
Orthopedic surgery: 4.6 percent
Hematology and medical oncology: 3.2 percent
General surgery: 2.5 percent
OB-GYN (general): 2.4 percent
Cardiology: 2.1 percent
Neurology: 1.9 percent
The following specialties saw median compensation decrease from 2021 to 2022:
Emergency medicine: 0.7 percent
Gastroenterology: 0.6 percent
