Male physician specialists earn 33% more than female counterparts, report finds

The Medscape Female Physician Compensation Report 2021 published Oct. 15 found male physician specialists earn 33 percent more than female counterparts.
Researchers surveyed more than 4,100 female physicians across the U.S. between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021.
Key takeaways:
- Women make up one-fifth or less of highest paying specialties (plastic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and urology).
- Male primary care providers earn 27 percent more than female counterparts.
- Male physicians earn more than female counterparts in every age range.
- Female physicians working in office-based solo practices reported the highest average compensation ($281,000) while women in outpatient clinics were the lowest paid ($223,000).
- Forty-four percent of female physicians reported having a net worth of $1 million or more, while nearly two-thirds of male physicians reported the same.