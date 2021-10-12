Kansas hospitals split $50M to boost nurse pay

- Small
The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas committee released a breakdown Oct. 11 of how they are splitting the State Finance Council's $50 million for hospital nurses.
Hospitals will receive funding using a formula based on their nursing resources and number of beds, among other factors.
Qualified hospitals may use the funding for either American Rescue Plan Act-defined premium pay for frontline workers or to fund a program to improve nursing retention.
The money can only be used to retain existing clinical staff; rehire retired employees who are not working at another healthcare institution in the state and have been retired since March 1, 2020; or to pay nurses and support personnel for whom the facility is their first healthcare employer in Kansas.
Here are the three hospitals that received the largest sum of money:
- Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita for $7,517,727.93
- The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) for $5,456,222.87
- Wesley Medical Center (Wichita) for $5,034,370.48