Johns Hopkins hikes minimum wage for more than 6,300 workers in Florida, Maryland

Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System, both based in Baltimore, are boosting their minimum wage to $15 per hour, they said May 6.

The change will take effect July 1, in accordance with annual pay increases for university employees. For health system employees, including more than 300 at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., the change will take effect Jan. 1.

"Moving to a $15 minimum wage recognizes the hard work and sacrifices Hopkins employees make every day to advance our mission and serve our patients," Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers said in a news release. "We are proud to announce our adoption of a $15 per hour minimum wage even sooner than planned."

Johns Hopkins said the minimum wage boost includes full-time temporary workers, student workers and contract employees.

Overall, the increase affects more than 6,000 Maryland workers, in addition to the more than 300 Johns Hopkins All Children's workers in Florida.

