Intermountain, CoxHealth, Baptist Health boost employee minimum wage

Citing the need to remain competitive and attract and retain talent, health systems in Utah, Missouri and Kentucky are raising their minimum wage.

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth is raising its minimum wage to $15.25 per hour, the system said Aug. 24. This change affects 6,500 employees, including 5,000 entry-level workers, and represents a $25.5 million investment. Many workers making more than $15.25 per hour will also receive raises.

"Our people are our most important asset, and we want to recognize them for the great, life-changing work they do every day, which has been especially pronounced over the past year and a half," Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of human resources at CoxHealth, said in a news release. "We hope that this increase, and the many people and departments it affects, shows our employees how much we value them."

The increase takes effect in October.

At Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, the minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour.

Intermountain said Aug. 25 that the change takes effect Sept. 19 and affects about 2,200 employees who currently receive less than $15 an hour.

Intermountain is also increasing pay for 12,800 employees in more than 250 job roles, the system said, with most jumps being between 3 percent and 7 percent.

Heather Brace, chief people officer and senior vice president at Intermountain, said in a news release that the changes "reflect Intermountain's commitment to offering competitive pay so people can provide for their personal and family needs while helping Intermountain attract and retain the very best talent to carry out our mission."

Baptist Health, a nine-hospital system, said Aug. 25 that its change to $15 per hour applies to workers at its hospitals and medical group and will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1.

Entry-level employees will be paid at least $15 per hour, and hourly workers already making $15 per hour will see additional increases.

"This completes the path Baptist Health began before the pandemic to ensure all of our employees have the opportunity to earn a living wage," Angie Mannino, the system's chief people and culture officer, said in a news release.

Overall, Baptist Health said it is investing more than $51 million in the effort.