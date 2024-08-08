How 371 health systems determine executive performance incentive pay

A recent survey by SullivanCotter highlights the range of performance measures in health systems' annual incentive programs for executives and managers.

The survey, released in July 2024, is based on data from more than 3,265 healthcare organizations representing more than 45,110 executives and managers. Of the 3,265 organizations, 371 are parent organizations, reflecting the health systems' presence in the survey.

Below are the percentages of health systems that use the following measures in their annual incentive programs, in 2019 compared with 2024.

Note: SullivanCotter shared the following data with Becker's.

Financial

2019: 93%

2024: 93%

Quality



2019: 79%

2024: 85%

Patient experience and access

2019: 73%

2024: 75%

People

This measure includes items such as workforce engagement, turnover rates, recruitment success, training and development, and other items.

2019: 59%

2024: 73%

Patient safety

2019: 35%

2024: 61%

Growth

2019: 45%

2024: 41%