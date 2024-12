Highest-paid specialties for nurse practitioners, physician assistants

A 2024 survey conducted by consulting firm SullivanCotter highlights the variation in compensation for physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

The consulting firm's "2024 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey Report" is based on data from nearly 850 health systems, hospitals and physician group practices representing more than 134,000 individual advanced practice providers and over 4,700 APP leaders.

Here are the highest-paid specialties for NPs and PAs, according to survey data shared with Becker's. The specialties are in descending order based on median total cash compensation, which is equal to base salaries plus annual incentive awards.

Note: The lists do not include additional premium-based compensation.

Physician assistants

Cardiothoracic surgery — $165,198

Cardiovascular surgery — $158,113

Pediatrics – neonatal-perinatal medicine — $154,623

Orthopedic Surgery – medical — $154,321

Cardiology – electrophysiology — $153,351

Anesthesiology – pain medicine — $151,825

OB-GYN – gynecologic oncology — $150,932

Urgent care — $147,646

Dermatology — $147,158

Radiology – interventional — $145,908

Neurological surgery — $145,457

General surgery — $145,250

Occupational and environmental medicine — $144,496

Emergency medicine — $144,477

Psychiatry – general — $144,001

Vascular surgery — $143,312

Urology — $142,822

Orthopedic surgery – general — $142,800

Plastic and reconstructive surgery — $142,094

Pediatrics – critical care medicine. — $141,333

Nurse practitioners

Anesthesiology – pain medicine — $152,697

Radiology – diagnostic — $149,981



Psychiatry – outpatient — $148,650



Emergency medicine — $148,506



Psychiatry – inpatient — $148,474



Pediatrics – neonatal-perinatal medicine — $147,680



Psychiatry – general — $147,138

Orthopedic surgery – medical — $146,571

General surgery — $143,478

Oncology – hematology and oncology — $142,720

Cardiovascular surgery — $142,456

Pediatrics – hospitalist — $142,155

Cardiology – invasive – interventional — $141,794

Thoracic surgery — $141,434

Occupational and environmental medicine — $140,972

Pediatrics – emergency medicine — $140,950

Cardiology – electrophysiology — $140,872

Family medicine with obstetrics — $140,837

Pediatrics – critical care medicine — $140,784

Medical critical care — $140,427