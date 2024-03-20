HCA's highest-earning executives in 2023

In 2023, HCA Healthcare's CEO and CFO saw overall compensation grow due to non-equity incentives, according to a proxy statement filed March 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Nashville, Tenn.-based for-profit hospital operator reported revenues of $65 billion last year, up from $60.2 billion in 2022, while net income hit $5.2 billion, down slightly from $5.6 billion.
CEO Sam Hazen said HCA experienced strong demand for services in the fourth quarter across its portfolio of markets, facilities and service lines. This growth, coupled with improved cost trends, drove solid financial performance in the fourth quarter, with continued growth expected this year, according to Mr. Hazen.
Here are HCA's five highest-earning executives in 2023:
1. Sam Hazen, CEO
- Salary: $1,512,222
- Stock awards: $6,957,391
- Option awards: $7,242,825
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,026,128
- Other compensation: $577,418
- Total 2023 compensation: $21,315,984
- $6,678,258 increase from 2022 ($14,637,726)
2. Jon Foster, executive vice president and COO
- Salary: $1,000,000
- Stock awards: $1,987,898
- Option awards: $2,069,379
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $1,058,648
- Other compensation: $139,559
- Total 2023 compensation: $8,699,360
- $4,551,149 increase from 2022 ($4,148,211)
3. Bill Rutherford, executive vice president and CFO
- Salary: $994,718
- Stock awards: $1,987,898
- Option awards: $2,069,379
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876
- Other compensation: $267,179
- Total 2023 compensation: $7,763,050
- $2,704,972 increase from 2022 ($5,058,078)
4. Timothy McManus, president, national group
- Salary: $785,000
- Stock awards: $1,431,398
- Option awards: $1,490,075
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,541
- Other compensation: $571,417
- Total 2023 compensation: $5,582,431
- 2022 compensation unavailable
5. Erol Akdamar, president, American group
- Salary: $785,000
- Stock awards: $1,431,398
- Option awards: $1,490,075
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,371
- Other compensation: $390,017
- Total 2023 compensation: $5,400,861
- 2022 compensation unavailable