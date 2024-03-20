HCA's highest-earning executives in 2023

In 2023, HCA Healthcare's CEO and CFO saw overall compensation grow due to non-equity incentives, according to a proxy statement filed March 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based for-profit hospital operator reported revenues of $65 billion last year, up from $60.2 billion in 2022, while net income hit $5.2 billion, down slightly from $5.6 billion.

CEO Sam Hazen said HCA experienced strong demand for services in the fourth quarter across its portfolio of markets, facilities and service lines. This growth, coupled with improved cost trends, drove solid financial performance in the fourth quarter, with continued growth expected this year, according to Mr. Hazen.

Here are HCA's five highest-earning executives in 2023:

1. Sam Hazen, CEO

Salary: $1,512,222

Stock awards: $6,957,391

Option awards: $7,242,825

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,026,128

Other compensation: $577,418

Total 2023 compensation: $21,315,984 $6,678,258 increase from 2022 ($14,637,726)



2. Jon Foster, executive vice president and COO

Salary: $1,000,000

Stock awards: $1,987,898

Option awards: $2,069,379

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $1,058,648

Other compensation: $139,559

Total 2023 compensation: $8,699,360 $4,551,149 increase from 2022 ($4,148,211)



3. Bill Rutherford, executive vice president and CFO

Salary: $994,718

Stock awards: $1,987,898

Option awards: $2,069,379

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876

Other compensation: $267,179

Total 2023 compensation: $7,763,050 $2,704,972 increase from 2022 ($5,058,078)



4. Timothy McManus, president, national group

Salary: $785,000

Stock awards: $1,431,398

Option awards: $1,490,075

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,541

Other compensation: $571,417

Total 2023 compensation: $5,582,431 2022 compensation unavailable



5. Erol Akdamar, president, American group