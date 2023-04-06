HCA's performance-related incentives for 4 top execs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the largest hospital operator in the country, has reported performance-related details of its compensation package for senior executives, a Security and Exchange Commission filing April 6 showed.

Under the system's 2023 Senior Officer Performance Excellence Program, the following award opportunities were decided by the company's compensation committee:

170 percent of base salary for Samuel Hazen, CEO (2022 base salary $14.6 million)

125 percent of base salary for William B. Rutherford, CFO (2022 base salary $5.1 million)

125 percent of base salary for Jon M. Foster, COO (2022 base salary $4.1 million)

85 percent of base salary for Michael R. McAlevey, chief legal officer (2022 base salary $6.5 million)

Charles J. Hall retired as president — national group, effective Dec. 31, 2022, and will not participate in the program, HCA said. Any rewards under the PEP will be paid in cash.