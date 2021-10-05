Hartford HealthCare offers bonuses to 26,000 employees

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is giving bonuses to employees at the end of October to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Sept. 24 letter to the staff, CEO Jeffrey Flaks said employees who work:

30 hours per week or more will receive $1,000

24 to 29 hours per week will receive $600

Fewer than 24 hours per week will receive $250

The bonuses are in addition to the hospital's Success Share that will be paid to eligible employees in November.

"You continually put our patients and communities first," Mr. Flaks wrote. "This past year alone, we deepened our commitment to health equity; we added needed services and programs for our communities; we earned national recognition for life-saving and life-enhancing procedures; we found new ways to engage with our communities and keep them safe and informed. Because of you, we make a difference every day."