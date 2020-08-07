Average resident salary by specialty

The average resident salary in 2020 is $63,400, up from $61,200 in 2019, according to a new report by Medscape.

Allergy and immunology, hematology, and rheumatology are among the highest-paying specialties for residents, while family medicine is the lowest-paying specialty for residents, according to the report.

Data in the report is based on a survey of more than 1,600 residents in 30-plus specialties from April 3 to June 1.

Here is a list of resident salaries by specialty:

Allergy and immunology, hematology, plastic surgery/aesthetic medicine, rheumatology, surgery specialized: $69,500

Cardiology: $68,600

Critical care, diabetes, endocrinology, HIV/infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, pathology, pulmonary medicine: $66,500

Orthopedic surgery: $64,800

Otolaryngology, radiology, neurology, urology, orthopedics: $64,600

Anesthesiology, dermatology, pediatrics, nephrology, physical medicine and rehabilitation: $63,300

Psychiatry, OB-GYN and women's health, emergency medicine, ophthalmology, public health and preventive medicine, general surgery, internal medicine: $61,500

Family medicine: $58,500

