Average annual wage for 38 hospital jobs

The types of jobs available at hospitals vary widely, and so do the average annual wages for those jobs.
Here is the average annual wage of 38 jobs within hospitals, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 3.
1. Maids and housekeeping cleaners: $34,650
2. Cooks: $35,920
3. Orderlies: $38,440
4. Nursing assistants: $39,610
5. Security guards: $40,440
6. Emergency medical technicians: $43,100
7. Phlebotomists: $43,130
8. Pharmacy technicians: $43,330
9. Medical records specialists: $53,690
10. Paramedics: $57,450
11. Surgical technologists: $62,250
12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $62,870
13. Healthcare social workers: $67,430
14. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $70,260
15. Dietitians and nutritionists: $71,280
16. Radiologic technologists and technicians: $75,250
17. Public relations specialists: $77,720
18. Registered nurses: $94,480
19. Nuclear medicine technologists: $95,080
20. Physical therapists: $100,440
21. Nurse practitioners: $128,490
22. Physician assistants: $130,490
23. Medical and health services managers: $134,440
24. Pharmacists: $134,790
25. Pediatricians, general: $205,860
26. Nurse anesthetists: $214,200
27. Family medicine physicians: $240,790
28. General internal medicine physicians: $245,450
29. Psychiatrists: $256,930
30. Physicians, pathologists: $270,560
31. Neurologists: $271,470
32. OB-GYNs: $278,660
33. Emergency medicine physicians: $306,640
34. Anesthesiologists: $339,470
35. Dermatologists: $342,860
36. Radiologists: $353,960
37. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric: $378,250
38. Cardiologists: $423,250