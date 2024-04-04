Average annual wage for 38 hospital jobs

The types of jobs available at hospitals vary widely, and so do the average annual wages for those jobs.

Here is the average annual wage of 38 jobs within hospitals, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 3.

1. Maids and housekeeping cleaners: $34,650

2. Cooks: $35,920

3. Orderlies: $38,440

4. Nursing assistants: $39,610

5. Security guards: $40,440

6. Emergency medical technicians: $43,100

7. Phlebotomists: $43,130

8. Pharmacy technicians: $43,330

9. Medical records specialists: $53,690

10. Paramedics: $57,450

11. Surgical technologists: $62,250

12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $62,870

13. Healthcare social workers: $67,430

14. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $70,260

15. Dietitians and nutritionists: $71,280

16. Radiologic technologists and technicians: $75,250

17. Public relations specialists: $77,720

18. Registered nurses: $94,480

19. Nuclear medicine technologists: $95,080

20. Physical therapists: $100,440

21. Nurse practitioners: $128,490

22. Physician assistants: $130,490

23. Medical and health services managers: $134,440

24. Pharmacists: $134,790

25. Pediatricians, general: $205,860

26. Nurse anesthetists: $214,200

27. Family medicine physicians: $240,790

28. General internal medicine physicians: $245,450

29. Psychiatrists: $256,930

30. Physicians, pathologists: $270,560

31. Neurologists: $271,470

32. OB-GYNs: $278,660

33. Emergency medicine physicians: $306,640

34. Anesthesiologists: $339,470

35. Dermatologists: $342,860

36. Radiologists: $353,960

37. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric: $378,250

38. Cardiologists: $423,250