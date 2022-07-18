5 specialties with the highest starting salaries

AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins has released its 2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives, reviewing healthcare worker salaries, signing bonuses and recruiting trends from the past year.

The report made several findings, according to information shared with Becker's. Physician demand and pay has recovered from COVID-19 declines. Orthopedic surgeons now have the highest average starting salary at $565,000.

While specialists, as opposed to primary care physicians, are most in demand among physicians, Merritt Hawkins has had more search engagement for nurse practitioners than any other position for the second year in a row. The increased demand for nurse practitioners is due to an increase in urgent care-type facilities.





The top five specialties with the highest starting salaries:

Orthopedic surgeons

Average: $565,000

High: $790,000

Low: $400,000

Year-over-year difference: +3 percent

Cardiology (interventional):

Average: $527,000

High: $668,000

Low: $425,000

Year-over-year difference: -16 percent

Urology:

Average: $510,000

High: $600,000

Low: $400,000

Year-over-year difference: +3 percent

Gastroenterology:

Average: $486,000

High: $600,000

Low: $375,000

Year-over-year difference +7 percent

Cardiology (non-invasive):

Average: $484,000

High: $1,000,000

Low: $300,000

Year-over-year difference: +8 percent