5 most 'overpaid' healthcare CEOs

Despite many CEOs cutting their base salaries last year due to the pandemic, those moves had little effect on overall CEO pay, according to an annual report from the nonprofit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow.

For its report, As You Sow evaluated CEO pay at S&P 500 companies. The nonprofit used data to compute what CEO pay would be assuming such pay is related to cumulative shareholder return. In its methodology, a ranking of companies by excess CEO pay and by shareholder votes on CEO pay are each weighted at 40 percent. The final ranking based on CEO-to-worker pay ratio is weighted at 20 percent.

As You Sow notes some CEOs may no longer hold the positions listed below, as the rankings were calculated using data made available before June 30, 2021.

Here are the five most overpaid healthcare CEOs, according to As You Sow:

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals)

Pay: $135.35 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 933:1

Excess pay: $121.68 million

Javier Rodriguez (DaVita)

Pay: $73.43 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 1,137:1

Excess pay: $59.8 million

Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)

Pay: $29.58 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 365:1

Excess pay: $15.95 million

Michael Neidorff (Centene)

Pay: $24.96 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 362:1

Excess pay: $10.94 million

Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings)

Pay: $25.58 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 266:1

Excess pay: $10.64 million