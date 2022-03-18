5 healthcare companies get 'F' in racial and gender pay equity

- Small
Of 57 companies examined on a 2022 "Racial and Gender Pay Scorecard," 24 companies received an "F" grade, including five in healthcare.
The report was released March 14 by shareholder advocacy firm Proxy Impact and Arjuna Capital, an investment firm focused on sustainable and impact investing.
The report grades companies across five categories: racial pay gap; gender pay gap; U.K. pay gap (for companies with at least 250 employees working in the U.K.); coverage, which includes total compensation packages and the percentage of employees who are included in companies' pay gap analyses; and commitment to close the pay inequities.
Here's how the seven healthcare companies examined performed:
Pfizer — "A" grade
Cigna — "C" grade
Biogen — "F" grade
Idexx Laboratories — "F" grade
Quest Diagnostics — "F" grade
Intuitive Surgical — "F" grade
DaVita — "F" grade
Find where all 57 companies scored here.