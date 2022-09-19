4 ways physicians supplement income

Thirty-six percent of physicians take on additional work to supplement their income, according to the 2022 "Physician Compensation Report" from Medscape.

Medscape surveyed 13,064 physicians for the report, which was published April 15. Here are the four ways physicians add to their income, according to Medscape:

19 percent of physicians supplement their income through additional medical-related work 10 percent of physicians supplement their income through medical moonlighting 6 percent added more hours to their job as a physician 6 percent supplement their income through non-medical work

Sixty-four percent of physicians do not supplement their income with additional work.