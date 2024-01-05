4 travel nurse pay trends to know

Pay for travel nurses is evolving as the country moves away from the peak of the pandemic.

Here are four things to know about the state of travel nurse pay, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Note: As of Jan. 5, there are 166,591 open jobs on the Vivian platform, plus 64,451 new this week.

1. Average weekly travel nurse pay dropped from $2,643 in January 2023 to $2,370 in December 2023, a 10.3% decrease.

2. Utah had the highest increase from November to December (4.91%).

3. Tennessee had the sharpest decrease from November to December (2.38%).

4. Cardiac and PICU roles continue to be lucrative, Vivian said. As of December, the highest-paying roles were cardiac progressive care unit ($3,256 per week, on average); CVPICU ($3,167 per week, on average); and PICU ($3,073 per week, on average).