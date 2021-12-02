4 recent hospitals, health systems investing in employee compensation, benefits

Amid efforts to recruit and retain workers, hospitals and health systems are investing in employee compensation and benefits.

Four initiatives reported on by Becker's since Nov. 21:

1. Michigan hospital launches $1.5M tuition payment program for employeesMcLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital is offering $1.5 million in student loan repayment benefits to more than 100 employees, the hospital announced Dec. 2.

2. Centura Health boosts pay, benefits by $82MCentura Health is investing an additional $82 million in compensation and benefit changes for its 21,000 employees, the Centennial, Colo.-based health system announced Nov. 30.



3. New York health system raises wages 14% for unionized RNsWatertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Health reached an agreement with the New York State Nurses Association to raise wages for its unionized registered nurses by 14 percent, the health system announced Nov. 23.

4. Mississippi health system to offer 'pay on demand' option to nurses

At the beginning of 2022, Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System plans to offer a "pay on demand" option for nurses to receive their paychecks, Jessica Lewis, the health system's executive director of human resources, told the Sun Herald.