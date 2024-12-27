'Unforeseen staffing issue' pauses cardiac care at Washington system

For six days, a Washington hospital will stabilize certain cardiac patients, such as those experiencing heart attacks, before transporting them to another healthcare facility.

Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health said an "unforeseen staffing issue" led to the decision. In a Dec. 23 news release, the organization said between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 at 7 a.m. Pacific time, it will either treat cardiac patients on-site or stabilize and transfer them.

Confluence emphasized that its emergency rooms remain fully staffed. A spokesperson told Becker's that this diversion affects Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee.