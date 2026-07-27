Tower Health, Jefferson Health begin affiliation

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has begun an affiliation with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health to expand regional care.

“We are pleased to begin an affiliation with Jefferson Health, built on our shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality care close to home and improving the health of the communities we serve,” a spokesperson for Tower Health said in a July 27 statement shared with Becker’s.

The alliance is not a merger or acquisition, as Tower Health’s daily operations, governance and leadership remains unchanged. The collaboration will allow Tower Health to collaborate with Jefferson to create research and education opportunities, improve clinical programs, increase advanced specialty care access, and invest in innovation, the statement said.

Philadelphia-based St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, owned by Tower Health and Drexel University, signed a non-binding letter of intent in mid-July to form a potential alliance with Jefferson Health, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children’s Health and Philadelphia-based Temple Health.

The hospital sought bankruptcy in June 2019 and was purchased for $50 million months later through a partnership between Tower Health and Drexel.

“Jefferson Health routinely works with leading health systems and clinical organizations to expand access to high-quality specialty and subspecialty care for patients across the region,” a spokesperson for Jefferson Health said in a July 27 statement shared with Becker’s. “As part of that commitment, we are working with Tower Health to enhance access to advanced tertiary and quaternary services, bringing more specialized expertise, innovative treatment options, and coordinated care closer to the communities we serve.”

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