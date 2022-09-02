Salt Lake Regional Medical Center ends labor and delivery services

Salt Lake Regional Medical Center closed its maternity ward Sept.1 due to the state's declining fertility rate, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sept. 2.

"Patient demand for the maternal unit has remained low as births have declined over the last few years in the Salt Lake City area," the hospital said in a statement shared with the publication.

The hospital, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, sees less than 2 percent of baby deliveries in the region annually. Monthly births have dropped to 25.

In 2010, the state of Utah had the highest rate of fertility and dropped to fourth place in 2020.

Women's health services including urogynecology, breast surgery, advanced robotic gynecological procedures and 3D mammogramming will still be available at the facility.

The hospital recently remodeled its maternity ward, opening in 2021, with eight labor and delivery rooms, 15 private postpartum suites, gourmet celebration meals and a slushy station by the nurses station.