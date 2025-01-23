RWJBarnabas hospital cancels surgeries after water main break

Some surgeries and outpatient services at Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center were canceled or postponed on Jan. 23 due to a nearby water main break.

The hospital's emergency department remains open, but ambulances were being diverted to other facilities, according to a Jan. 23 hospital statement shared with Becker's.

The water main break occurred outside the hospital early in the morning, the statement said.

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center is a 597-bed acute care hospital and part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.