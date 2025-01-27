Prisma Health triples access to behavioral health services

Greensville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has opened a $3.7 million health center designed to triple access to outpatient behavioral health services.

The Behavioral Health & Wellness pavilion opened Jan. 27 on Prisma Health's Greenville Memorial Hospital campus. It offers a broad range of outpatient services for adult and adolescent patients, including day treatment programs for depression, anxiety, substance use and eating disorders. Adult programs will open in January, while adolescent programs are set to begin in May.

The center aims to serve patients who need more intensive care than a routine visit can provide but do not require hospitalization, Prisma Health leaders said in a news release.

The new center is part of Prisma Health's broader $143 million investment to increase access to mental health services in the region. In November, the system shared plans to build a $138 million inpatient behavioral hospital in South Carolina's Upstate region. Construction on the 112-bed facility is slated to begin in spring 2025.

Health systems nationwide are ramping up efforts to expand access to behavioral health services. This has emerged as a critical strategy in recent years to ease emergency department volumes, improve patient outcomes and address the growing demand for mental health care.