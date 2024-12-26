Physicians share concerns as Steward hospital prepares to close

Physicians say the pending closure of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital has strained care coordination for patients seeking care at the facility, according to a Dec. 24 report from NBC affiliate WFMJ.

Sharon Regional Hospital is accepting and stabilizing patients in its emergency department before transferring them to other facilities, the report said.



Chinedu Igwe, MD, a cardiologist at the hospital, expressed concern over the care strategy.



"Some people who are sick are not stable enough to survive an hour-road drive or be able to get the chopper and fly them down to a bigger center," Dr. Igwe told WFMJ; her concerns are shared by Brandon Mikolich, MD, another cardiologist at the hospital. "You just can't transfer a patient who's dying."



Steward Health Care filed WARN notices for 848 Sharon Regional Hospital employees after submitting a closure notice on Dec. 16, with plans to fully shut the hospital down by Jan. 6.



