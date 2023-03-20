Pediatric care access is worsening: 7 figures to know

Pediatric care access has been in decline since even before the pandemic. Forty states saw declines in pediatric bed availability prior to 2020, according to CNN, and now compounding factors are exacerbating the issue.

The blending of an ongoing healthcare workforce shortage, increased pediatric mental health hospitalizations and Medicaid reimbursing physicians at "a lower rate for children" — which at times leads hospitals to put "adults in those pediatric beds for financial reasons," CNN reported — have contributed to the worsening of access, causing pediatric patients to wait for a bed for hours at a time.

"Pediatric inpatient capacity is decreasing in the U.S. Access to inpatient care is declining for many children, particularly those in rural areas," one study reported.

Amid the ongoing hindrance for pediatric patients, here are seven figures to note: