NYC Health + Hospitals trains for potential bird flu outbreak: 4 notes

NYC Health + Hospitals recently held a multi-agency exercise to test the health system's ability to care for patients with H5N1 and prevent additional exposures.

"This exercise underscores our commitment to ensuring that our health system is prepared to respond to infectious disease threats, including H5N1," Syra Madad, MD, who led the exercise and is chief biopreparedness officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, said in an Oct. 22 news release. "While the current risk to the general public is low, these preparedness efforts are critical to testing protocols and maintaining a high level of readiness."

Four details: