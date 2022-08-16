Memphis hospital placed on lockdown in wake of nearby shooting

Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., part of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, was put under a temporary lockdown Aug. 16 while healthcare workers treated victims of a shooting near the facility.

Police officers responded to shooting victims arriving at the hospital about 12:40 a.m., according to a statement on the Memphis Police Department Twitter page.

"Six victims were located, all had reportedly been shot by suspects in a black SUV," police said.

Three of the victims are being detained, the statement said.

Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson Sarah Farley told Becker's no hospital employees were harmed, and six patients were treated and transported to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals.

According to police, two of the six shooting victims were no longer in critical condition as of Aug. 16.

"We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the [emergency department] waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly," Ms. Farley said. "We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate."

Methodist North Hospital is no longer on lockdown.