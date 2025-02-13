Memorial Healthcare, Broward Health unveil maternal, primary care partnership

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Hollywood Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

The Better Together partnership will expand access to primary and maternal healthcare in Broward County, and improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations. As part of the collaboration, the systems will use mobile health vans to expand primary care access, open a new maternal health center that hosts childcare in the facility, provide blood pressure cuffs and navigators for high-risk pregnant women with hypertension and diabetes, and partner with community organizations to address social determinants of health, according to a Feb. 13 press conference.

Several communities in Broward County have been identified as maternity care deserts. As of 2020, two ZIP codes accounted for 10% of the county's population, but saw 21% of all infant deaths and 36% of all Black infant deaths in Broward, according to a Feb. 13 system news release shared with Becker's.